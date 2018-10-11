× Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year’s event in Sedalia.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that fair’s official 2018 attendance numbers released Tuesday tallied in at 340,957 visitors.

Gov. Mike Parson says state officials are proud of the effort that Missouri State Fair staff put into the 11-day event. Parson says the fair served as a reminder t the state and residents about the importance of agriculture in Missouri.

The state fair included more than 28,000 livestock and competitive exhibit entries.

Fair Director Mark Wolfe said in a press release that “the 2018 fair celebrated all of the things that make our state great.” Wolfe said that the fair’s livestock shows, competitive exhibits, entertainment, food, and shopping create an ideal destination for Missouri residents.

