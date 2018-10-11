× Missouri woman charged in murder-suicide plot

OSCEOLA, Mo. — A Missouri woman has been charged with making plans for her terminally ill father to kill her estranged husband and then himself in a murder-suicide that authorities say stemmed from a custody dispute.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Elizabeth Kilgore pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Lance Kilgore. Her father, 77-year-old Charles Sander, is accused of killing his son-in-law and them himself in September during what was supposed to be a custody exchange at an Osceola convenience store.

Court documents say she previously tried to solicit the help of two inmates in schemes to kill her husband while working as a jailer. A recorded phone call captured her telling one inmate that her father had offered to “handle my problem for me.”