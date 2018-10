× Money Saver- Dresses up to 80% off

ST. LOUIS – Go dress shopping and save on a variety of styles at Macy’s online.

Check out dozens of dresses for deals up to 80 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for evening gowns, work or casual you’ll find markdowns.

Some dresses you can use a coupon code for an additional 15 percent off.

coupon code: shop

Grab this deal here: