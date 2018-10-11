× Police identify man fatally shot on bridge at Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot on the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Illinois State Police on Thursday released details of the shooting that occurred Sunday on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Dalvin Taylor of Cairo, Illinois.

Police say Taylor was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot. The driver drove back to Cape Girardeau and went to the police station.

No charges have been filed and police are not saying if any suspects have been identified.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.