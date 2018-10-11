× SLU doctor facing child porn charges

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2/KPLR 11 has confirmed that a physician with St. Louis University Hospital has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Court documents outline the graphic details involving 47-year-old Ashu Joshi, an internist with the hospital.

Authorities said the victim is a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky.

According to prosecutors, authorities in the St. Louis area were tipped off about child pornography being sent via Facebook between the 16-year old and Joshi.

Joshi was questioned by local authorities earlier this week. He admitted to receiving pornographic images of the 16-year old and that he, “directed her to perform sexual acts on herself and send him videos of pictures.”

SSM Health Medical Group, which runs SLU Hospital, issued the following statement: