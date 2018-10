Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —The St. Louis restaurant scene is booming and has been for the past few years. This town is one that foodies seek out. St. Louis Magazine is out with their annual "best restaurants" guide and this year, the restaurateurs of the year are Wendy and Paul Hamilton of Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar.

We welcome John Dalton, director of hospitality of Hamilton Hospitality and George Mahe, dining editor at St. Louis Magazine.

To check out the guide, visit www.stlmag.com.