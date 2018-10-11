St. Louis’ own Ellie Kemper endorses MLS in St. Louis with cool moves

ST. LOUIS, MO — The new push to bring MLS Soccer to St. Louis was announced Tuesday, October 9 and is much different from last year`s effort. This time voters will not be asked to approve any kind of a tax increase, which city voters said no to this idea last year.

Much of the funding for this new pitch is private. It will be supplemented by a tax on tickets and concessions. The main players are the Taylor family of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology. The proposed ownership group is all local and primarily female-led.

A lot of people, including celebrities, are excited about this new campaign to bring Major league Soccer to St. Louis. MLS4TheLou shared a video to Facebook with this caption: “STL’s own Ellie Kemper thinks Major League Soccer should come home to St. Louis. With these skills, she may just make the team. Share YOUR support with #MLS4TheLou Thanks, Ellie!”