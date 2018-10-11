× The ideal amount of money for happiness

ST. LOUIS – We’ve all heard it before money can’t buy you happiness. But it surely can’t hurt.

According to a Gallop World Poll, the price tag is somewhere between 60,000 and $75,000 a year. Nearly 2 million people said that they mostly don’t feel financially secure unless they bring in $95,000 a year.

Research also showed that if people made more than that their satisfaction levels fell back down. It simply suggests that a group of people making $200,000 a year is likely no happier than a group of people making $95,000.

Experts agree to say it’s likely because their optimal needs are met and people start to focus on material gain.