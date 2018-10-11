Today is ‘Officer Craig Tudor Day’

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Thursday, October 11, 2018 has been declared “Officer Craig Tudor Day.” According to police the Mayor and board of the City of Wentzville made the official announcement Wednesday night.

The Wentzville Police Depatment writes on Facebook that, “Officer Craig Tudor from the Hazelwood Police Department was seriously injured and paralyzed from the chest down on Aug. 25. 2016 responding to a call for service. His patrol vehicle collided with another car which resulted in his vehicle overturning off the road causing serious injury. Officer Tudor is a very proud Wentzville resident and the city wanted to show our support of him in his recovery journey.”