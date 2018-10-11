Weezer and Pixies new tour to stop in St. Louis and 20 other cities

ST. LOUIS, MO — Weezer is going on tour with Pixies following their summer amphitheater tour. The 21-city tour will kick off March 8th in Louisville and make stops in Montreal, St. Louis, Portland, and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Weezer and Pixies show go on sale on Friday October, 19 2018. They’re playing a concert on March 24th at Enterprise Center.

Purchase your tickets here: LiveNation.com

The dates for the tour are: