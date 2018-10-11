World Chess Hall of Fame hosts contemporary art exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Did you know the World Chess Hall of Fame is more than just chess? The WCHOF explores chess through art, culture, history and more. The WCHOF is hosting a contemporary art exhibit by local artist Peter Manion. Manion's exhibit explores the parallels between chess and humanity and is on display through March 24, 2019.

Manion joins the show to explain his exhibit and talk about a free artist talk he will be hosting this Saturday, October 13.

For more information on the World Chess Hall of Fame, visit www.WorldChessHOF.org.