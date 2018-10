× Man dies in south St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS – One person died Friday afternoon in a fire in south St. Louis City.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home on Water Street near Broadway.

The fire department said there was heavy fire coming through the roof when they arrived.

The home did not have smoke detectors and firefighters said it appears the man inside the home was overcome by smoke.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.