3 junior high school players charged with felony harassment

EDINA, Mo. – Three junior high school football players have been charged in juvenile court with felony harassment and their coach has resigned in a case of alleged escalating hazing involving members of a younger football team.

Knox County R-1 School District Superintendent Andy Turgeon says he followed board policy in disciplining the students but provided no details, citing student privacy laws. He says the coach’s resignation happened last month after an investigation.

Attorney April Wilson is representing the family of football player on a fifth- and sixth-grade team in the northeast Missouri community. She says he was among those attacked. She says the older boys had a “lookout” and threatened to hurt witnesses if they told or intervened.

Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker says he can’t comment because the case involves juveniles.