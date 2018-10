× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 12, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 12, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games.

Lindbergh at Lafayette

Ladue at Pattonville

Parkway West at Parkway Central

Timberland at Zumwalt North

Borgia at Festus

Fox at Seckman

The Prep Zone also gave a shout out to the Roosevelt Rough Riders, 2018 St. Louis Public High League football champs.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school football games.

Eureka at Marquette

St. Clair at Lutheran St. Charles

Westminster at O'Fallon Christian