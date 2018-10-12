× Body discovered near Washington University’s North campus building

ST. LOUIS, MO — Washington University and University City Police were called after a body was found in the 800 block of Skinker Thursday afêternoon. Investigators found the body of a 20-30 year-old white male with a puncture wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 800 block of Skinker is Washington University’s North Campus building. It is located near the Pageant. The body was discovered at around 3:00pm.

The investigation is being handled as a “Suspicious Sudden Death” pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner. The Homicide Division responded and assumed the investigation.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).