Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson closed through the weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is another major road closure for driver headed downtown or into Illinois this weekend; this closure effects I-64 eastbound those lanes are going to be closed starting downtown and into Illinois.

Starting at Jefferson Avenue all the way to Illinois Route 3 all of the eastbound lanes of I-64 will be closed. The closure is happening so that workers can replace a joint on the Popular Street Bridge.

Several of the access ramps onto the interstate will also be closed including the ramp from eastbound 44 northbound 55 onto eastbound 64.

The ramp and lane closures start at 7 p.m. Friday, everything will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, October 15.

All detours will be marked.

Weather permitting this should be the last bridge closure.