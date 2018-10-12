× Effingham police say someone is spending counterfeit cash

EFFINGHAM, Il. – Police are seeing an increase in reports of counterfeit money spent in Effingham, Illinois. They say there was nearly a dozen incidents reported in September from multiple businesses and individuals.

The bulk of the counterfeit money reports involve $100 bills. They resemble real currency but have a warning that says, “For Motion Picture Purposes…. It is Not Legal Tender.”

Many of the bills currently being passed illegally also include foreign writing such as Chinese, which is stamped in pink or red ink. Police say that this type of fake currency can be purchased at online retailers, and is not intended as authentic money.

Call Effingham police to report suspicious activity at 217-347-0774. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CRIMESTOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to $1,000 cash rewards.