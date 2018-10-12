Final season of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ premieres Friday on CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For three seasons viewers have laughed, sang along, and cringed while watching 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KPLR 11 the CW. Now, its final season is upon us. KPLR-11's Molly Rose went to West Hollywood to sit down with Rachel Bloom to get a preview of the upcoming season.

Bloom, who plays Rebecca Bunch on the show, said this season the dark comedy will come to an end. When asked what viewers can expect for the last season, Bloom said, "Songs, laughs, love, drama, sex, and fights."

The previous season ended with Bloom's character in an orange jumpsuit, finally taking responsibility for all of the sketch decisions she's made over the years. Bloom described the theme of the final season of the show as "renewal, circling back and rebirth."

Tune in to KPLR 11 on Friday's at 9 p.m. on the CW to watch 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.'