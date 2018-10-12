Girl Scout ‘Gold Award Project’ helps change lives and protect the environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald, Chief Girl & Family Engagement Officer at Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), and Shelby O'Neil, Gold Award Girl Scout, join Fox 2 to talk about how the Gold Award project changed her life as well as the pollution in our oceans.

Shelby founded the non-profit 'Jr. Ocean Guardians' to combat waste and defend the environment. She started the movement 'No Straw November' to encourage people who don`t medically need a straw to reject them during November because they are a main source of ocean pollution.

In the following months, four companies have all made voluntary commitments to eliminate over 27 million unnecessary single-use plastic straws, stirrers and citrus picks.

