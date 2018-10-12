Good dogs descend on St. Louis for weekend’s Arch Bark event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dogs were flying high on the grounds of Gateway Arch National Park and they didn't seem to mind the drop in temperatures. The North American Diving Dogs held a qualifying competition Friday in advance of the Arch Bark event, which will be held on Saturday. The free event promises fun for dog lovers and their four-legged friends at the North Gateway near Laclede's Landing. Dock diving and an agility course running will be part of the fun.

Preparations for the 6th annual Brew in the Lou festival benefiting the Lutheran Elementary School Association we're also going strong Friday despite the steady rain. The pet-friendly event highlighting the areas best beer, wine, spirits, and food takes places outside in Francis Park. Organizers are feeling lucky the weather isn't any worse.