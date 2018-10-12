Homicide detectives investigate after body found in Grand Center

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his apartment. Homicide investigators are examining the scene in the 3850 block of Lindell. The victim, a white male, was discovered at around 5pm Thursday.

EMS was called after investigators discovered the body. They declared the man dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled as a “Suspicious Sudden Death” pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).