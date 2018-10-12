Kevin Johnson: Top acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest shows coming to town.
Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:
- Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis Friday, October 12th at The Sheldon
- Insane Clown Posse and Waka Flocka Flame, Friday, October 12th at Pop’s
- Blue October, Friday, October 12th at the Pageant
- Minus the Bear, Friday, October 12th at the Ready Room,
- “Farewell Tour” Foo Fighters, Saturday, October 13th at Enterprise Center
- Thrice, Saturday, October 13th at the Pageant
- Robbie Montgomery, Saturday, October 13th at Sheldon Concert Hall
- Gallagher, Saturday, October 13th at the Event Center in River City Casino
- Stryper, Saturday, October 13th at Delmar Hall
- Mali Music, Saturday, October 13th at the Ready Room
- 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Sunday, October 14th at Fox Theatre
- Kevin Smith, Sunday, October 14th at the Pageant
- Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Tuesday, October 16th at Delmar Hall
- Billy F. Gibbons, Thursday, October 18th the Pageant
- “Coordinates Tour” The Band Perry on October 28th, Delmar Hall
- Iggy Azalea’s concert on November 20th is canceled at Stifel Theatre
- Here Come the Mummies, Sun Stereo, December 2nd (Dec. 1 show is sold out).
- El Monstero on December 20th-22nd and Dec. 27th-29th at the Pageant (free show Sunday at Delmar Hall)
- Weezer, Pixies on March 24th at Enterprise
- “Make It Sweet Tour” Old Dominion’s with Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny on March 29th
- “The MixTape Tour 2019” with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature on May 8th