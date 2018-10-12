× Man charged for Venice, Ill. murder

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Venice, Illinois.

According to court documents, Venice police were called to the parking lot of Williams Autobody just after 12:05 a.m. on October 6 in response to a shooting. Officers found the body of Tyrone Williams in the parking lot.

During their investigation, police learned Williams got into a dispute earlier in the evening, which led to a fight in the parking lot. During the altercation, Williams was shot seven times and killed.

Police later identified and arrested Kevin Campbell for the shooting.

Prosecutors charged Campbell with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

If convicted, Campbell faces 20 to 60 years in prison on each murder charge, with a possible enhancement making the sentencing range from 45 years to a life. The maximum sentence for the unlawful possession charge is 3 to 7 years in prison.