Man steals car with three children still in vehicle

ST. ANN, Mo. – A mother has been reunited with her children after her SUV was stolen Friday afternoon with the kids still in the vehicle.

According to St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jiminez, a real estate agent got out of her SUV to check a property. A man jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

A short time later, a St. Ann police officer began to chase after the stolen vehicle.

The suspect eventually pulled over and dropped the kids off at a park before crashing near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Woodson.

The suspect was injured in the crash and taken into custody.

The children were all under the age of 3, including an infant.