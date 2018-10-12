McCluer North staffer accused of inappropriate messages with students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – For the second time in two years, an employee of the Ferguson-Florissant School District is suspected of serious allegations involving students.

District officials got word on Tuesday about the alleged incidents and, by the next day, the staff member had been put paid administrative leave and police were called.

School officials are looking into reports that a staff member had inappropriate communications with more than one student at McCluer North High School.

The identities of those involved have not been revealed because charges have yet to be filed. School officials did not say what was in the messages.

He said, “The safety of our students is absolutely the first priority,” said Kevin Hampton, a district spokesman.

Just last year, former McCluer North assistant principal Walter Collie Jr. was sentenced to probation in connection with having a sexual relationship with a student and stealing nearly $10,000.

“Somebody should be checking the background checks more deeply,” said parent Kenneth Daggs.

Daggs said the district conducts thorough background checks but sometimes people slip through the vetting process.

“That happens; it’s in the news all the time. That happens at districts all over the country,” Hampton said.

Both the district and Florissant police were investigating. Police offered not comment on the matter. The principal sent an email to parents concerning the situation.

If the district said if the allegations turn out to be true, the staff member would be terminated. The district does have a link on its website where students, parents, and staffers can file an anonymous report.