Men briefly stranded after driving into flooded roads in O’Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. - Two men were swept away by the flooded Mississippi River and stranded Friday night along a stretch of road in rural St. Charles County.

According to the O'Fallon Fire Protection District, the truck was swept away on Delbow Road near Old Monroe.

A fire district spokesman said the two men in the truck were safe and communicating with search crews. However, darkness initially hampered rescuers' efforts to find the duo.

The men were found and rescued by 10:50 p.m.