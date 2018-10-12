Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Roll out the barrel because it's time of Oktoberfest in Soulard. The party gets underway Friday!

Oktoberfest at Soulard Market returns October 12 -13, celebrating both the city's and neighborhood's German heritage through two days of food, drink, live music and entertainment.

This weekend you can enjoy an open-air plaza, wine garden, axe throwing activities, stein holding competitions, the return of an Oktubafest Tuba Flash Mob.

Oktoberfest at Soulard Farmers Market

4:00pm - 11:00pm Friday

11:00am - 10:00pm Saturday