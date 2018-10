Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - It's apple season and pick-your-own apples are now available at Eckert's Farm in Belleville.

The EverCrisp apple is sweet and juicy with a powerful crunch. It offers winning combinations of the best features from the parent varieties, Honeycrisp + Fuji.

Chris Eckert talks about their new apple variety.

Pick-Your-Own EverCrisp Apples

9:00am - 5:00pm Friday - Sunday

Eckert's Belleville location at 951 South Green Mount Road