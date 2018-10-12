× $5,000 reward offered to find suspect in Pine Lawn murder

PINE LAWN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to investigate Tuesday’s fatal home invasion in Pine Lawn, Missouri. Authorities say an intruder shot and killed My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin, 20, after forcing open the back door of a suburban St. Louis apartment.

The shooting happened around 1:20am Tuesday at the 4300 block of Peyton Lane in Pine Lawn. Another woman who was upstairs at the time heard the shooting but was unharmed.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by CrimeStoppers for information that leads to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect responsible for this homicide. Investigators with the Major Case Squad ask that anyone with information that would assist in solving this crime call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the tip line at 314-427-8000.