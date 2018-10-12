× Schnucks announces opening dates for 10 more recently acquired Shop ‘n Save stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The opening dates for the remaining ten former Shop ‘n Save stores has been announced by Schnucks. The grocery chain recently acquired 19 of the stores. They previously announced nine of the openings.

Each of the former Shop ‘n Save stores will be closed for about three days before reopening as Schnucks stores. During this transition period, crews will switch out

point-of-sale systems, rebrand signage, and restock merchandise, with more significant remodels scheduled in the near future. They’re working to make it as quick as a turnaround as possible. During the transition, existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions during normal pharmacy hours.

Schnucks will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the newly acquired Fenton location to celebrate all 20 openings at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22. The event will be open to the public.

Store opening dates and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.:

1421 Mexico Loop Road East, O’Fallon, Mo. 63366 (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

1032 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63125 (6 a.m. – midnight)

1900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River, Ill. 62095 (5 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.:

3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. – midnight)

5780 South Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123 (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton, Ill. 62024 (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, Ill. 62221 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Standalone Pharmacy – 500 West Highway 50, Union, Mo. 63084 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.: