MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - Northbound 55 was closed for hours overnight Friday after a tractor-trailer crash.

Police say the driver of the semi was traveling on southbound 55 and crashed through the center guardrail crossing into the northbound lanes.

The truck then hit a ditch and flipped on its side.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the truck to lose control.