SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno dies at age 62

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno has died at age 62.

The university says Montemagno died Thursday morning, but it didn’t reveal the cause of death. Montemagno in June revealed in his blog that he was suffering from cancer and was treating it “aggressively.”

Montemagno, a professor of engineering, became chancellor of SIU-Carbondale in August 2017.

In November, Montemagno announced a plan to eliminate academic departments and department heads amid plummeting enrollment and deteriorating finances. He said his plan aimed to save money, and was an opportunity to make the university’s academic offerings more attractive to prospective students.

SIU has seen its enrollment plunge over 20 years, totaling 12,817 students this fall. That is about half of what enrollment was in 1991.

Montemagno is survived by his wife, Pamela, two children and five grandchildren.