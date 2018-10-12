Star of ‘The Resident’, Jane Leeves, talks about upcoming episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Jane Leeves who stars as Doctor Kit Voss on "The Resident" join us on Fox 2 to talk about her upcoming episode on "The Resident."

Jane Leeves is best known for her role on the hit television series 'Frasier,' which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and nominations both for an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in the category of supporting actress.

Her episode, 'About Time', on "The Resident" will air Monday, October 15th (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (7p.m. St. Louis time)