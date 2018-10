Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The murder of Matthew Shepherd a gay student at the University of Wyoming happen 20-years ago today. He was discovered bound to a fence, beaten and left to die and he did 5 days later.

This was a was a pivotal moment in LGBT history. The Clayton community theatre is presenting "The Laramie Project" which dramatizes the reaction to this crime.

Sam Hack director at the Clayton Community Theatre and actor Denny Patterson talk about the research that went into this production.