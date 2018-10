Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - All weekend long you’ll see planes flying and flipping through the sky to mark the 40th anniversary of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show!

On both days, gates will open at 9 a.m. and the air show will start at 11:30 a.m.

This year, tickets for the air show are only sold online.

Click here for a schedule of events or to purchase tickets.