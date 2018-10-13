2018 S.T.E.A.M Fair is a great educational opportunity for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- NCBW STL's 2018 S.T.E.A.M Fair is coming up soon hosted along with The Youth and Family Center, and they have some great activities to help the kiddos learn some new things in creative ways.

Bring your kids to learn and experience interactive activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math for students in grades K-12. They will also have several local businesses on-hand to showcase their exhibits.

There will be a breakout session from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm focusing on women in the S.T.E.A.M. field. Don't miss out on this awesome event that focuses on having fun while learning.

NCBW STL's 2018 S.T.E.A.M Fair

Saturday, November 10, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Youth and Family Center

818 Cass Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63106

http://www.ncbwstl.org/stl/