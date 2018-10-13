Family remembers father of 8 by adopting a part of I-55

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A father of eight who was and killed near Interstate 70 last year on a gas station parking lot was remembered Saturday.

Dwanyne Gibbs family adopted a section of a state roadway in his memory. Gibbs mother wants her grandkids to never forget their father.

Kim Smalls says she remembers the tragic day just like it yesterday when police found the body of her son, 30-year-old Dwayne Gibbs.

“They just left him there like he was nothing. It just does not make sense,” said Small.

The fatal shooting happened in February 2017 near Shreve and Interstate 70 in North St. Louis. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the BP Gas Station.

Authorities say the gunman was seen fleeing the scene. The investigation is still ongoing. The family continues to seek answers as to why someone would do this to their love one.

Gibbs was a father of 8 children, 5 boys and 3 girls ranging in age from 5 to 14. He was a factory worker.

Saturday Gibbs would have celebrated his 31st birthday. To keep his memory alive his family adopted a part of I-55 in south St. Louis near Cherokee Street and Interstate 55 to memorialize him. Gibbs family will volunteer to pick up litter, mow the grass and beautify the roadside. Small’s wants to make sure her grandkids never forget him.