One killed, one wounded in overnight St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS- Investigations are underway after two separate shootings occurred early Saturday morning, one of them fatal.

Around 12:20am Saturday, a man was found shot to death along north 4th Street between Pine Street and Washington Avenue. Homicide is now investigating.

Just after 2:00am, a woman was shot in the arm and leg along doctor Martin Luther King Drive at Belt Avenue. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.