Missing north St. Louis County woman located safely

UPDATE: Shon Combs was safely located Saturday morning.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police Department have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Shon Combs, 49. Shon is a black female, 5’6”, 130 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.Combs was last seen at around 10:15PM Friday leaving on foot from a home in the 5900 block of Sir Edward Court in the Black Jack area. She has been experiencing periods of extreme confusion.

Anyone seeing the Combs or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.