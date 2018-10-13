× Purdue rolls over Illinois 46-7

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Purdue rolled over Illinois 46-7 on Saturday, dampening the Illini homecoming festivities and dimming their postseason hopes.

Illinois (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) arguably played its worst game of the year. Purdue (3-3, 2-1) scored 46 unanswered points after the first series. Illinois began the game scoring on a five-yard keeper by quarterback AJ Bush following a 52-yard pass to Reggie Corbin.

Purdue racked up 611 yards in total offense compared to Illinois’ 250. The Illini, which led the Big Ten in takeaways and ranked sixth in the nation in turnovers gained per game, forced its only turnover late in the third quarter when Cameron Watkins tipped a David Blough pass and it was intercepted by Sydney Brown. Illinois was unable to capitalize on the interception.

Purdue sacked Bush four times and pressured him all game. D. J. Knox gained 150 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Boilermakers. Markell Jones had seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Alexander Horvath also scored a touchdown.

Bush finished 12 of 25 for 170 yards passing and one interception. Bush also was the Illini’s leading rusher, gaining 24 yards on 20 carries.

Blough finished the day 25-of-36 passing for 377 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a seven-yard touchdown pass on a reverse from wide receiver (and former quarterback) Jared Sparks. It was Sparks’ first career touchdown pass.

The previously effective Illinois running game all but disappeared on Saturday. Running back Mike Epstein, an effective offensive weapon throughout the season, didn’t touch the ball until late in the first haf when he caught a four-yard Bush pass. Epstein ended the day with one carry for 10 yards. Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin, who leads the nation in field goals of 50-plus yards going into the game, missed a 38-yard attempt midway through the second quarter that would have drawn Illinois to within four points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue hit on all eight cylinders, Illinois hit on none. The Illini were outplayed in every facet of the game and may have ended any bowl bid aspirations barring a run of wins from here on out, unlikely with teams like Wisconsin and Northwestern looming.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Things get tougher for the Boilermakers when they host No. 3 Ohio State on October 20 and travel to Michigan State the following week.

Illinois: The Illini begin a two-game road trip on Oct. 20 at No. 15 Wisconsin and then Maryland on Oct. 27.