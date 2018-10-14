Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- BLK MKT Eats and Kids In The Middle were at the studio Sunday morning to show us what to expect for the 12th Annual Swirl, Sip and Savor Tasting Event.

Kids In The Middle's main goal is to empower children, parents, and families during and after divorce. The proceeds for the Swirl, Sip and Savor event will provide the counseling for the children and families that are in need of it.

Guests can enjoy a variety of wines, local craft beers, coffees, tastes of signature dishes from local restaurants like BLK MKT Eats, live music, and a raffle auction!

Tickets are $75 per person up until November 1st and they will be $100 at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.

12th Annual Swirl, Sip and Savor Event

Friday, November 2nd

The Moto Museum

3441 Olive St,

St. Louis, MO 63103

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.kidsinthemiddle.org/events/2018-swirl-sip-savor/

For more information about BLK MKT Eats, visit: http://blkmkteats.com