Arts Pop: St. Louis based hip-hop band recording with legendary music producer

ST. LOUIS, MO - iLLPHONiCS is a St. Louis hip-hop band that has been paying their dues for more than a decade. That hard work and dedication is now paying off. On Wednesday, the band wrapped up four days of recording at SmithLee Productions in Maplewood with Tony Visconti , the legendary producer behind David Bowie's Grammy-winning final album, “Blackstar.”

Visconti discovered the group thanks to St. Louis singer Kristeen Young and began following their work. He is now working with iLLPHONiCS pro bono.

He told St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson, “I believe in the band that much. And these guys need a break. They should be big stars by now.”

