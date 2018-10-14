Floodwaters close roads, drench low-lying areas in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Rain-soaked rivers and creeks continue rising in Missouri, closing more than 80 roads and inundating farmland.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the road closures are mostly in the northwest part of the state, where nearly two dozen counties are under a flood warning.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri River is expected to flood a residential area in St. Joseph and railroad tracks in Napoleon as it crests Wednesday in those cities at more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) above flood stage. In northeast Missouri, the Mississippi River is beginning to flood, closing some roads. As the water slowly moves southward, floodgates are expected to close in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

A flood warning has been issued for St. Louis as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

According to the National Weather Service, flood stage for the Mississippi in the area of downtown is at 30 feet. On Sunday night, NWS measured the waters at 32 feet and expects it crest just under 33 ft on late Monday or early Tuesday.

When the river gets this high, floodgates on the Mississippi are lowered, as they are now.

According to the NWS, most of the excess water is coming from rains over the basin and the river level should start to recede by the end of the week.

The Platte and Grand rivers also are flooding. And some of the state's farm levees are at risk of being overtopped.

