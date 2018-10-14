× Missouri Capitol interior renovation could take years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ With nearly $30 million in renovations underway on the outside of the Missouri Capitol, attention is turning toward an expensive and lengthy project to upgrade the interior of the building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatcher reports a consultant hired to oversee the renovation project told state officials this week that the interior work could take as long as seven years, and he won’t have cost estimates until the end of the year.

State officials have been considering overhauling offices, hearing rooms and marble-lined corridors in the nearly 500,000-square-foot building that is a century old.

Commission member Sarah Steelman, who oversees the Office of Administration, would not say whether Gov. Mike Parson supports the latest project. She says the cost will be a major factor in that decision.

