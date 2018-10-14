The Yale Whiffenpoofs perform in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Emil Beckford, Yale Whiffenpoof, St. Louis Native and SLUH graduate, is at the studio to promote his group's upcoming concert at St. Louis University High School.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs are America's oldest and best known collegiate a cappella group and they will be at SLUH to show St. Louis what they got!

If you love a cappella then you cannot miss this group!

Tickets can be reserved online and donations will be taken at the door.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs' Concert

Sunday, October 14th

5pm

St. Louis University High School

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.whiffenpoofs.com