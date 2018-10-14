Up your tailgating game with Weber Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Josh Bentrup, Executive Chef at Weber Grill, is showing you how to up your tailgating game.

Weber Grill is not only a great place to buy yourself a grill but they are also now a BBQ restaurant at the Galleria.

Josh shows us that with the right grill and proper recipes you can be the star at your next tailgating party this fall.

Weber Grill Restaurant

1147 St Louis Galleria St

St. Louis MO 63117

314-930-3838

For more information about the restaurant, visit: https://www.webergrillrestaurant.com

For more information about the grills, visit: https://www.weber.com/US/en/grills/