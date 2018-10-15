Volunteers needed for the 16th Annual River Des Peres Trash Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Roland Biehl, environmental specialist with the Metropoltian Sewer District and Anne Milford with Great Rivers Greenway are asking for volunteers of all ages to help clear garbage during the 16th Annual River Des Peres Trash Bash. Their goal is to improve area neighborhoods, wildlife habitats, and water quality in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Last year volunteers removed 6.6 tons of debris from the stream. Volunteers will also get free pizza for all the hard work they have done.

16th Annual River Des Peres Trash Bash

Saturday, October 20th

8am-2pm

For more information, visit: http://riverdesperes.org