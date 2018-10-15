6 survive 30-hour amusement park coffin contest, win prizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six people have managed to spend 30 hours in coffins as part of a ghoulish promotion at Six Flags St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that each won their coffin, two season passes and other prizes. The challenge started Saturday afternoon with a ``laying to rest ceremony'' and ended with a ``raising from the dead.'' Participants emerged only for bathroom breaks and a series of mini-challenges.

The winners were professional wrestler Brian Johnson, of Arnold; hearse driving haunted house operator Matt Daley of Topeka, Kansas; forensic science student and aspiring medical examiner Olivia Crabtree of Naperville, Illinois; funeral director Stacey Wagner of Thomasboro, Illinois; vampire enthusiast Stevi Rogers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Navy veteran Keith Richter of Atoka, Tennessee, who served on an ``Iron Coffin'' submarine.