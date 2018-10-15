Annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ event provides area children with free dental checkups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Nothing warms the heart more than a child's sweet smile, but tooth decay can get in the way, especially for parents who can't afford proper dental care.

Give Kids A Smile organization is hosting a free event designed to meet the dental health needs of toddlers and school-aged children through 14 years old, who are Medicaid-eligible, qualify for the free school lunch program or need dental assistance due to other special circumstances.

Children registered to attend the upcoming clinic will receive x-rays, professional cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants, as well as fillings, root canals, and oral surgery, as needed.

Executive Director of Give Kids A Smile Erica Steen, join FOX 2 to discuss how her group is fighting dental disease one cavity at a time for free.

Give Kids A Smile

Saint Louis University`s Center for Advanced Dental Education

Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register call: 636-397-6453