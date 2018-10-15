Coffee Cartel closing Central West End location after 22-years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An iconic coffee shop in the heart of the Central West End is closing after 22-years. Coffee Cartel announces that Tuesday, October 16th will their final day of business.

They say a dramatic decrease in sales is the cause for closing. They say there is a 24% decrease in sales this year and 11% last year. The business says it is not possible to continue to operate with monthly losses.

Coffee Cartel is inviting the public to come in for a free scoop of ice cream tomorrow. They're offering the “customer appreciation farewell” between 6am to 10pm.

The coffee shop says they have received over 200 “best of” awards from local, regional, and national publications and organizations.